Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Actors Mona Singh and Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen sharing screen space in a gangster drama 'Paan Parda Zarda'.

The actors have officially finished the final leg of work on the series created by the makers of 'Mirzapur'.

Sharing his experience working on the series, Priyanshu, in a press note, said, "Working on Paan Parda Zarda has been a creatively fulfilling journey. Coming from the makers of Mirzapur, this project felt like a natural progression and the biggest role of my career so far. Plus I have played Robin in Mirzapur which was also with Gurmeet, a show that he directed and helmed and now this is a brand new world."

He added, "The writing, the world, and the characters are incredibly rich, and I genuinely believe the series will be embraced by movie lovers and fans of the genre. I'm confident and very excited for audiences to see what we've created."

An official announcement regarding the show has not been made yet.

Meanwhile, Mona is gearing up for the release of her another show 'Mistry' with Ram Kapoor. Directed by Rishab Seth, Mistry is the Indian adaptation of the critically acclaimed US series Monk. (ANI)

