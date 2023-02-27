Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has set the box office on fire, but still, the conversation around 'Boycott Bollywood' refuses to die. In a recent promotional event for his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Kolkata, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to share his observation on 'Boycott Bollywood'. Manoj Bajpayee Shares He Is a Trained 'Chhau Dancer', Says 'When I Saw Hrithik Roshan Dance, I Stopped It'.

Dismissing it as 'baseless', Ranbir said to the reporters, "If you ask me about any call about 'boycott Bollywood, I really find that baseless. There are so many negative things coming post-pandemic. Films are made for entertainment purposes, we are not saving the world. So audiences come to theatres to forget worries. They come to watch films on big screen, to have a good time. I just don't know (comprehend) the boycott thing." 'Boycott Bollywood' has been trending on social media for quite some time. Video of Ranbir Kapoor Talking About Fatherhood and Baby Girl Raha Will Make Your Heart Melt – WATCH.

Last year films like, Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha bore the brunt of 'boycott Bollywood' before their release. But Pathaan, in a way, defeated the boycott Bollywood gang with its smashing box office collection. The movie, however, drew flaks from political parties before its release for allegedly hurting religious sentiment.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor will romance Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Apart from that, he will feature in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in which, he was cast opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

