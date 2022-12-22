Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ayaz Khan shared a picture of her daughter which he captioned, "Dua's do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan."

In the picture, Ayaz shared a glimpse of the hands of her newborn daughter Dua Husain Khan.

Soon after he shared the post, family and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Ex- Bigg Boss contestant, Kishwer Merchant commented, "Love the name ..Congratulations you guys."

Actor Neelam Kothari wrote, "Ohhhh my god congratulations."

Actor Bipasha Basu shared the picture on her Instagram which she captioned, "Dua. She is here to fill all our lives with love and happiness. Congratulations to my darling @jannatkhan1618 & my dearest @ayazkhan701 .Can't wait to witness the adventures of Devi & Dua. Two strawberries."

Ayaz and his wife Jannat announced in September that they are expecting their first child.

"Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life.. Our family will grow by two little feet. Allah has been soo good to us.Thank you @vivanbhathena_official for capturing our happiness soo well," he captioned the post.

Ayaz Khan is best known for featuring in the TV show 'Dill Mill Gayye' and the film 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'. (ANI)

