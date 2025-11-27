Jackson Browne has left the music world and fans in deep shock after he announced the death of his son, Ethan. Legendary German Actor Udo Kier Passes Away at 81: Known for Collaborations With Andy Warhol, Lars von Trier and Madonna.

The legendary singer-songwriter, 77, confirmed the news through an emotional Instagram statement posted on Wednesday, November 26. Ethan, an actor and model, was 52 years old.

Jackson Browne’s Son Ethan Passes Away at 52

In the deeply emotional post, Browne described the news as "deep sorrow" and asked for privacy while the family grieves.

The post read, "It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment."

Ethan was the only child of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major. Major married the "Running on Empty" singer in 1975; however, she died by suicide in March 1976, when Ethan was still a toddler.

The father-son bond was often highlighted through the years, beginning with their appearance together on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1974, when Ethan was just a few weeks old. The photograph featured Browne cradling his baby son and affectionately nuzzling his face, a picture many fans now remember with new emotional weight.

Ethan later pursued a career in acting and modelling. He appeared in the 2004 Kate Hudson film "Raising Helen" and modelled for top designers, including Isaac Mizrahi, according to producer Mark Ronson's memoir 'Night People,' reported PEOPLE.

According to PEOPLE, Ronson, in the book, described Ethan as "the real deal", noting his angular features and soulful gaze. He also reflected on Ethan's striking appearance, saying he had the "sharp cheekbones" of his late mother and the "soulful eyes" of his father.

Jackson Browne is also father to 43-year-old son Ryan Browne, from his marriage to ex-wife Lynne Sweeney.

No additional details about Ethan's cause of death have been released at this time.