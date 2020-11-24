Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture.

On Instagram, the 'Kick' star shared an alluring picture that shows her topless with a no-makeup look and open hair.

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, Says ‘Excited for the Rest of My Life’ (View Post).

She also added a little caption to the monochrome picture which read, "Far far away..."

The enchanting picture garnered more than 9 million likes within a few hours of posting with actor Urvashi Rautela's comment "Stunning" with the wilted flower emoticons.

Also Read | Andhaghaaram Ending Explained: Decoding the Spooky, Twist-Filled Climax of Arjun Das's Netflix Thriller (SPOILER ALERT - LatestLY Exclusive).

The 'Judwaa 2' actor also shared a few Instagram stories of her getting ready for the upcoming project.

Recently, the actor shared a post extending gratitude to actor Saif Ali Khan for joining her in the first episode of her podcast with American actor Amanda Cerny. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)