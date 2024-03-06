Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday treated fans with the teaser of her upcoming music video titled 'Yimmy Yimmy'.

The new song features the vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and the French R&B singer Tayc. The music video of the song, choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samzi, stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The track marks a true global team up and it is all a brain-child of Play DMF's Anshul Garg.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared the song teaser video and captioned it, "Fuel Your FOMO with 'Yimmy Yimmy'. Teaser Out Now Exclusively on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel. Full Song Out On 8th March at 11.a.m."

The full song will be out on March 8.

Collaborating with Anshul, Jacqueline Fernandez said, "Songs have played a huge part in my career and teaming up with Anshul for Yimmy Yimmy is another tick mark on my list. He has such a keen sense of music and it was such an entertaining ride shooting for the song. The vibe of Yimmy Yimmy is so refreshing and energetic and I am sure that the audience will love the song too."

After the success of 'Guli Mata', Anshul Garg and Shreya Ghoshal have reunited for another cross-cultural single 'Yimmy Yimmy'.

Talking about this global team up and reunion with Shreya, Anshul stated that the Indian pop music scene is at par, if not better, than the global pop music.

"And I want to push it out there for the world to listen to as much as I can. After the thunderous response we received for Guli Mata, I knew we needed to do something even bigger and that's how Yimmy Yimmy originated. Shreya Ghoshal is a legend and you can't just make her sing any song, your product has to align with her level of talent and with Yimmy Yimmy I got another opportunity to do that. It's so amazing to be associating with Shreya again. She is a powerhouse of talent and I am sure the audience will love Yimmy Yimmy as much as they loved Guli Mata."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma. (ANI)

