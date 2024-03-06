Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a room on the 14th floor of a 17-storey building in the upscale Pali Hill locality of suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday night, a civic official said.

Nobody is injured, as per the preliminary information.

"The fire broke out in the residential building situated on Nargis Dutt Road at around 8 PM," he said.

As per the information given by the caller, the blaze is confined to a room on the 14th floor of the Nawroj Hill Society, he said.

At least four fire engines and Fire Brigade vehicles reached the spot and firefighting operations are going on.

