Los Angeles, Mar 10 (PTI) Filmmaker James Cameron says the duration of his upcoming movie "Avatar: Fire and Ash", will be more than the previous installment which exceeded 3 hours.

Cameron, who directed "Avatar" in 2009 and "Avatar: The Way of Water" in 2022, said he wanted to follow up his first installment with three more sequels but when the discussion began, there was so much more material.

Also Read | 'With Love, Meghan' - You Can Love, You Can Hate, but You Can't Escape Her Massive Viewership She Brings Under Her Belt.

"In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2. The film was moving like a bullet train, and we weren't drilling down enough on character. So I said, ‘Guys, we've got to split it.' Movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than movie 2,'” he told the Empire magazine.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" will feature Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, who will reprise their roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. The film is slated to hit the big screen on December 19.

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2025: Kareena Kapoor Khan Honours Raj Kapoor's Legacy by Dancing to 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' (Watch Video).

Amanda Silver, who co-wrote the second movie alongside Cameron and Rick Jaffa also shared her thoughts on the reason the first two movies are so different.

"These movies are a lot more than just propulsive plot and gorgeous spectacle. I mean, these are real characters."

"They are amalgams of us, our childhoods, our role as parents, the mistakes we made, and probably to some extent continue to make as parents," he said about the characters in movie.

The first "Avatar" film was a huge success at the box office and collected over USD 2.9 billion worldwide. The second installment got over USD 2.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)