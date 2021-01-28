Los Angeles, Jan 28 (PTI) "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan has been tapped to headline mystery thriller "The Tourist" for streaming platform HBO Max.

Set in Australia, the six-part series is penned by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who will also produce under Two Brothers Pictures, the banner behind "Fleabag".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Tourist" also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalome Brune-Franklin and Hugo Weaving.

Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.

"An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man's search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

"Dumplin'" actor Macdonald will play Helen Chambers, a fledgling probationary constable, with Brune-Franklin of "Line of Duty" fame attached to play Luci, a waitress who's swept into The Man's journey for answers.

"The Lord of The Rings" star Weaving will essay the part of Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading major crime for the state police.

Chris Sweeney, known for "Liar" and "Back to Life", will direct and executive produce.

The Williams brothers, Christopher Aird and Andrew Benson, will also serve as executive producers and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Lisa Scott will produce.

"The Tourist" is a production from Two Brothers Pictures, part of All3Media, for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF. Production is scheduled to begin later this year. PTI

