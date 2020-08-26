Washington [US], Aug 26 (ANI): American actor Jamie Lynn Spears is set to play a more significant role in her sister and songstress Britney Spears' conservatorship, new court records show.

According to Page Six, the 29-year-old former Nickelodeon star has been named the trustee of Britney's 'SJB Revocable Trust,' which was initially set to protect the pop star and her children's finances, reported The Blast, which obtained the documents.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Actor Gavie Chahal Says He Might Do Salman Khan’s Show If It Has Been Postponed (Deets Inside).

Jamie Lynn has reportedly requested that the court authorise Fidelity Financial Management to serve as a financial advisor and create "blocked accounts" to hold her 38-year-old sister Spears' assets.

According to The Blast, the 'Zoey 101' star Lynn will ensure these assets and cash will be used for Britney's two children, Sean and Jayden Federline, if the singer was to pass away.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Photoshoot In Monochromes Flaunting Her Baby Bump Is Delicate, Daring And Breathtakingly Gorgeous (View Pics).

The document states, "Upon the settlor's death, the entire principal of the Trust ... shall be promptly distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustees of the BJS Kids & Family Trust, to be held, administered and distributed in accordance with its terms."

The 'SJB Revocable Trust' was reportedly created in 2004, four years prior to when her conservatorship started in 2008.

As reported by Page Six, the 'Criminal' singer's trust pertains to her bank accounts and personal items such as clothes, jewellery, artwork and furniture, according to reports. It is not clear if it also includes the value of any intellectual property, such as music rights, owned by the pop star.

Britney's father Jamie Spears, and her co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, signed off on Jamie Lynn's request to be named a trustee.

A judge ruled, during last week that Britney's conservatorship will be extended for at least another six months following the singer's request to remove her father. Currently, the singer's manager Jodi Montgomery is her temporary conservator.

Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, has also requested to be involved in her daughter's finances.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)