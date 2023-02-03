Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Janhvi Kapoor's fans will need to wait a little longer to see her in Tamil film

After the reports surfaced online stating that Janhvi is all set to star in 'Paiyaa 2', her father and ace film producer Boney Kapoor, on Friday, took to Twitter and clarified that the actress has not signed any Tamil project.

https://twitter.com/BoneyKapoor/status/1621374970864746496

He also requested the media to not spread "false rumours".

"Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors," Boney's tweet read.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently basking in the success of 'Mili', which marked her first professional collaboration with her fathe.

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. 'Mili', a survivor-thriller film, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer.

In the upcoming months, Janhvi will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 7, 2023. However, due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the film's makers decided to push the release date.

"VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR: 'BAWAAL' SHIFTS AHEAD... #Bawaal - which reunites producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari after #Chhichhore - won't release on 7 April 2023... Reason: VFX and technical requirements... Stars #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor," trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed.

Janhvi also has a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

