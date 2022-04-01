Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Bollywood diva Janvhi Kapoor made a fashion statement recently in a striking silver ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram Handle on Friday, the actor posted several pictures where she can be seen wearing a shimmery silver bodycon gown. She styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail and did minimal makeup with smokey eyes.

She dropped an emoji of the diamond as she captioned her post.

Recently, she also announced her next project with Nitesh Tiwari 'Bawaal', where she will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on April 7, 2023. (ANI)

