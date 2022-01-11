Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 3. On Tuesday, Janhvi took to her Instagram Story and issued a statement in which she informed her followers about her and Khushi's current health update. After completing home isolation, the two sisters have now finally tested negative. Saina Nehwal & Actor Siddharth Twitter Row: Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, Chinmayi Sripaada Slam Actor for 'Crass' Comment.

"Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. The first two days were tough, and then every day got better," she wrote. Janhvi also urged everyone to take proper care of themselves. Uri The Surgical Strike Clocks 3 Years: Yami Gautam Turns Nostalgic, Shares Stills From Aditya Dhar’s Film Sets.

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story Below:

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"The only way to protect ourselves from the virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care everyone," she added. A few days ago, Janhvi shared a post featuring a series of pictures. In one of them, she had a thermometer in her mouth while in another she snuggled with Khushi as they lay in bed. Last month, Janhvi's step-brother Arjun Kapoor and step-sister Anshula Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)