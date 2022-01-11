It's been three years since Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike released, and to date, it is remembered for the actors' stellar performances and patriotic dialogues -- especially 'How's the josh'. On Tuesday, Yami took to Instagram to celebrate three years of the hit film. She shared a string of images from the film's sets. Parupalli Kashyap & Saina Nehwal's Father React to Actor Siddharth's 'Sexist' Tweet, Choice of Words Causes an Upset!.

"Countless memories and profound gratitude. 3 years of Uri:The Surgical strike," Yami captioned the post. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the war drama is based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan.

The film also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and Kirti Kulhari among others. (ANI)

