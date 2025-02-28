Los Angeles (California) [US], February 28 (ANI): Jason Statham is set to reprise his role in 'The Beekeeper 2', the sequel to the hit 2024 action-thriller.

The upcoming film, produced by Miramax, will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto, known for his work on the forthcoming Nobody 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will replace David Ayer, who helmed the first installment.

'The Beekeeper,' which followed a retired intelligence operative seeking vengeance after a tragic phishing scam led to the death of his landlady, was both a box office success and a critical favorite, grossing USD 153 million worldwide.

The film starred Emmy Raver-Lampman, Minnie Driver, Josh Hutcherson, and Jeremy Irons, alongside Statham.

Screenwriter Kurt Wimmer is returning for the sequel, while Statham will also take on producing duties through his Punch Palace Productions banner, alongside Chris Long's Long Shot Productions.

Director Timo Tjahjanto, recognized for his high-octane action sequences and stylized direction, is expected to bring a fresh, intense perspective to the franchise.

While plot details remain under wraps, production for the sequel is scheduled to commence in the fall of 2025, with more casting announcements expected in the coming months. (ANI)

