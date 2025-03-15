New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Veteran scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed his admiration for Pakistani singer Moazzam Ali Khan and invited him to sing a few songs for him.

Akhtar recently came across a video of Khan's performance, which has captivated many on social media, with some noting his vocal resemblance to the late ghazal singer Jagjit Singh.

Also Read | 'Chal Jhoota': Netizens Call Out Aamir Khan for Lying After He Claims He Was Born on Holi in 1965, Dig Up Old Records and Share Proof (Watch Video).

In a post on X on Friday, Akhtar said he was impressed by Khan singing Hemant Kumar's popular song "Yeh Nain Dare Dare" from the movie 1964 movie "Kohraa".

"Just now I watched a gentleman Muazzam saheb on youtube singing 'yeh nain deray deray'. Could he please contact me. I will be thankful if he sings a few songs for us," the 80-year-old lyricist wrote.

Also Read | 'I'll Leave You Uglier Than You Are': Ibrahim Ali Khan Allegedly Threatens Pakistani Critic Tamur Iqbal Over 'Nadaaniyan' Review and 'Nose Job' Dig (View Post).

Khan often shares his singing videos on various social media platforms and has over 150,000 followers on his Instagram.

According to his social media profile, he is also an actor and a voice-over artist.

His rendition of "Yeh Nain Dare Dare" has amassed over 65 thousand views on YouTube and two thousand likes. He has 37 thousand subscribers on the video sharing platform.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)