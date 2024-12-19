Washington [USA], December 19 (ANI): Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd will be seen next in the film Death of a Unicorn. It is written and directed by Alex Scharfman. The makers have released the trailer of the film, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is slated to hit the theatres next year in spring. Along with the lead cast, the film also stars Will Poulter, Tea Leoni, Richard E Grant, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani and Jessica Hynes.

In Death of a Unicorn, a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) hit a unicorn with their car while travelling to a weekend retreat with his millionaire boss (Grant). When the boss learns that the unicorn provides extraordinary benefits, things get complicated.

"I think we know exactly what it is," Ortega says as the group gathers around the animal. When Poulter's character learns that the unicorn appears to help cure cancer, he replies, "Cancer? That's the biggest one."

Ortega later implores, "Dad, please just listen to me. We need to give the little one back, OK? Bad things will happen."

It is produced by Scharfman, Tyler Campellone, Tim Headington, Drew Houpt, Lucas Joaquin, Lars Knudsen and Theresa Steele Page. Among the executive producers are Ortega, Rudd and Ari Aster.

Ortega soon returns for the second season of the Netflix series Wednesday, which debuts next year. Her recent feature credits include Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Miller's Girl and Scream VI.

The second season of 'Wednesday' will also see the return of its core cast, including Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, along with, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, as the character of Wednesday continues her studies at Nevermore Academy.

Netflix teased fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the set of season two in September, which concluded with Jenna Ortega's cryptic voiceover: "If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed and I'm not that generous."

The series, created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, is executive produced by Tim Burton, who directed four episodes of the first season.

Jenna Ortega also takes on the role of producer for season two, alongside a talented team of showrunners. (ANI)

