Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): 'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston, who turned 53 on February 11, expressed gratitude to her fans for showering her with heart-warming wishes on her birthday.

The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself showcasing her glittery golden pants that seemed to have a mermaid cut.

"Thank you all so much. I'm filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday...! Blessed girl over here. I love you," she captioned the post.

Aniston's post accumulated more than three million likes within a few hours of being shared. Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments for the Primetime Emmy award winning-actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer Aniston is currently shooting for 'Murder Mystery 2' with Adam Sandler co-starring as the lead. (ANI)

