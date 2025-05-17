Los Angeles [US], May 17 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson will be seen together in a film titled 'Die, My Love'.

Ahead of the premiere of the horror-comedy in competition at Festival de Cannes, on May 18, the makers dropped a new clip from the film, as per People.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf1OVw-zUxM&t=1s

The short video shows Lawrence and Pattinson crawling through a field toward each other; when they meet, they nuzzle each other and Pattinson's character asks, "Wanna get married?"

"Yeah. Yeah. F--- yeah," Lawrence's character responds in turn, as they fall to the grass while kissing.

Lawrence, 34, and Pattinson, 39, costar with LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte in Die, My Love, from Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay; the movie is adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. The film centers around Lawrence as a woman "engulfed by love and madness," per a logline obtained by Deadline.

Pattinson portrays Lawrence's husband in the movie, while Stanfield portrays her lover.

The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

