Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): Months after rekindling their romance, actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first red carpet appearance as a couple by arriving hand in hand at the premiere of 'The Last Duel' on Friday evening in Venice, Italy.

After the romantic date nights and family outings, the couple officially posed for the cameras at their first public event since getting back into a relationship in April.

According to Variety, the couple also known as 'Bennifer' posed alongside co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer and director Ridley Scott as they attended the world premiere of the historical drama 'The Last Duel', a true story of betrayal and revenge set in 14th century France.

Co-star Adam Driver was reportedly not present at the event as he is currently shooting for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' in the US.

The 'Hustlers' actor posed proudly with his beau Affleck, who plays the role of Count Pierre of Alencon in the upcoming historical drama. He had also co-written the film with his long-time friend and collaborator Damon.

Lopez turned heads at the event by sporting a long, white Georges Hobeika gown with her honey-brown luscious locks open. She accessorised her look with luxurious jewels by Cartier. Skipping the neckpiece, Lopez wore matching earrings by Cartier and a platinum ring with a yellow emerald-cut diamond, and brilliant-cut diamonds, as per Page Six.

Affleck, on the other hand, looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie.

The last time Bennifer walked hand in hand on the red carpet was in February 2003 at Affleck's 'Daredevil' movie premiere, when they were engaged.

However, the couple at that time decided to postpone their planned 2003 wedding, blaming "excessive media attention" in a statement, as per Page Six.

Before officially walking down the aisle, the couple split in 2004. After partying ways, Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner. His relationship with Garner came to an end as they officially divorced in 2017.

The 'Jersey Girl' co-stars rekindled their romance in April 2021, just a month after Lopez ended her two-year engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Affleck before rekindling his romance with Lopez was dating actor Ana de Armas and split with her in January.

On the occasion of her birthday, Lopez made her relationship with Affleck Instagram official.

Since the reunion, the duo has been virtually inseparable. The two have been clicked during various outings.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Garner. (ANI)

