Yami Gautam is certainly on a winning spree with her fashion outings. The actress is actively promoting her new release, Bhoot Police and is busy picking some ravishing outfits for the same. After a stunning saree dress and then a blazer dress with an ethnic touch to it, Yami opted for a pristine, all-white outfit from the house of Rajesh Pratap Singh and needless to say, she looked divine. Yami's choice of outfit for the day is one of her all-time best attempts. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Yami Gautam's Traditional Magenta Saree Has Festive Written All Over It (View Pics).

Yami Gautam's outfit was a chic white maxi dress and she paired it with a nude coloured blazer. The outfit looked divine and regale and the Vicky Donor actress styled it really well. With a chunky choker necklace and gold bangles, she kept it extremely chic and minimal. With bright red lips, highlighted cheeks, nude eye makeup and hair styled in soft waves, she completed her look further. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Yami Gautam's White Saree Dress is The Perfect and Atypical Outfit to Wear this Festive Season (View Pics).

Yami Gautam for Bhoot Police Promotions

Yami Gautam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we can't stop obsessing over her new look, what's your take on the same? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think, the colour palette is too subtle for your taste? Drop-in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Yami Gautam in Rajesh Pratap Singh - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

