Newlywed couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will host a bigger wedding celebration with friends and family after their surprise weekend wedding in Las Vegas. On Sunday, Lopez, 52, revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel. Newly-Married Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Out-of-Bed Look and Wedding Ring in Latest Instagram Post, View Hot Pic.

In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted." A source confirmed to People magazine that the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends." "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon." Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck! Check Out the Singer’s Stunning Bridal Outfit (View Pics).

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," added the source. "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect, " as per People. The singer wrote in her newsletter that "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

Ben proposed to Jennifer in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film 'Gigli'. However, the pair called off their engagement in 2004. After going their separate ways, the couple didn't spark romance rumors again until May 2021 when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana. The pair announced their engagement in April after having rekindled their romance last year. As Lopez put it in her wedding newsletter, "It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

The Marry Me actress added, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with." "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things -- and worth waiting for."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)