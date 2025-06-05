Washington DC [US], June 5 (ANI): The makers have finally released the teaser of Jennifer Lopez's 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' on Thursday.

In the film, which is based on the stage musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Lopez plays Ingrid Luna, a fabulous on-screen diva whose most famous role is that of a spider woman, capable of killing her lovers with a kiss, reported Variety.

In 1981, during Argentina's Dirty War, a gay hairdresser named Luis (Tonatiuh), who is serving a prison sentence, imagines her films to escape the horrors of his present day.

When a Marxist, Valentin (Diego Luna), is brought into his cell, the two form an unlikely bond over the magic of music and cinema, reported Variety.

In the trailer, Lopez can be heard singing one of the musical's most famous tracks, "Where You Are." Several characters are introduced in the trailer who appears to be mesmerised by the charm of Jennifer Lopez in the movie.

As per the outlet, the movie musical has 13 numbers, sung by Lopez, Tonatiuh and Luna.

Take a look at the trailer,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBFF7i8QGD0

'Dreamgirls' director Condon wrote the screenplay in addition to helming the film. Producers include Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy and Greg Yolen.

'Kiss of the Spider Woman' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and is set to be released theatrically on October 10 via Lionsgate. (ANI)

