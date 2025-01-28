Actor Jeremy Allen White is in talks to star in a series which is an adaptation of the Andre Aciman novel Enigma Variations. It is a Netflix limited series, as per the sources, as reported by Variety. Enigma Variations is a 2017 novel by Andre Aciman. Golden Globe Awards 2025: Jeremy Allen White Wins Best Actor in Comedy for ‘The Bear’.

The project which is in development, is being written, and executive-produced by Amanda Kate Shuman. Jeremy Allen White also serves as executive producer. The series is directed by Oliver Hermanus, who is an executive producer as well. The ace star will be seen playing the role of the main character Paul.

Jeremy Allen White Teams Up with Oliver Hermanus

Jeremy Allen White will star in a bisexual romance series ‘ENIGMA VARIATIONS’ for Netflix. The story follows a man whose passion for a girl he’ll meet again & again over the years is punctuated by anonymous encounters with men. It is an adaptation of a novel from ‘Call Me By… pic.twitter.com/KOCe7aM32I — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 27, 2025

As per the official description of the series, "Enigma Variations charts the life of a man named Paul, whose loves remain as consuming and as covetous throughout his adulthood as they were in his adolescence. Whether the setting is southern Italy, where as a boy he has a crush on his parents' cabinetmaker, or a snowbound campus in New England, where his enduring passion for a girl he'll meet again and again over the years is punctuated by anonymous encounters with men--whether he's on a tennis court in Central Park or on a New York sidewalk in early spring," according to Variety.

The description continued, "Paul's attachments are ungraspable, transient, and forever underwritten by raw desire. Ahead of every step Paul takes, his hopes, denials, fears, and regrets are always ready to lay their traps. Yet the dream of love lingers. We may not always know what we want. We may remain enigmas to ourselves and to others. But sooner or later, we discover who we've always known we were," as per the outlet.

Jeremy emerged as a winner at the Golden Globes Awards this year.

He won the trophy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series -- Comedy or Musical. It was a great achievement for Jeremy, though he was unable to attend the event this time due to certain reasons.

Last year, Jeremy also won an Emmy for his portrayal in The Bear. This recognition marked White's second consecutive year of taking home the Lead Comedy Actor award, reported Variety.