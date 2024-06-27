Jeremy Allen White starrer The Bear Season 3 is finally streaming on Hulu. Regarded as one of the best TV shows, Christopher Storer's FX-produced award-winning series is back with more drama, chaos and surprising guest stars with its latest season. Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) will continue their working relationship in the chaotic kitchen in the new season of FX's The Bear. The second season ended with Carmy being trapped inside the restaurant's walk-in freezer, where he suffered a mental breakdown before finally being rescued, and now the first set of reviews for The Bear Season 3 have arrived, with critics seeming impressed with the new season. ‘The Bear’ S3: Jeremy Allen White Shuts Down Romance Chances Between Carmen Carmy Berzatto and Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney Adamu in the New Season.

Screen Rant: "The Bear season 3 feels like a confident evolution of an already excellent show: it is complex, chaotic, and uplifting in equal measure. It isn't entirely consistent, which is why it's not the perfect score Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) would kill or die for, but the rough edges do add to the flavour. Jeremy Allen White's performance as Carmy is ridiculously good, obviously. He is tightly wound, a stripped nerve of anxious energy whose physical performance is so convincing that he barely needs to speak at times. This is, as ever, a show about the weight of trauma and the idea of legacy, and White's convincing portrait of both is a gift."

USA Today: "The series is very much the same as it's been for two great seasons: still so stressful it might give you an ulcer while you watch, and still full of acerbic scripts, great performances and more trauma processing than you'll find in a therapist's office."

Variety: "In Season 3, “The Bear” feels torn between two identities: a voice for the world of restaurants at large, and a specific story about a specific set of characters. As the culture’s most zeitgeist-y platform for the industry, there’s a sense of responsibility in how “The Bear” foregrounds the sentimental case for feeding others as a calling, as well as the price paid by those who pursue it."

Times Now: "The series is about a dysfunctional kitchen, but there's so much to relate to from The Bear. For creative people, it also hits upon those dealing with anxiety about their art, imposter syndrome and, of course, why we do what we do. There are some lines and scenes which hit you right in the feels, like when one character exclaims, "Do you ever think about how all the good shit is gone?" Another character poignantly states, "I don't think it's easier. It all hurts the same. Besides the stellar cast, outstanding writing and direction, The Bear also shines with its cinematography, production and especially its editing as we get immersed in its controlled chaos." The Bear Season 3 Teaser: Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri Make the Most out of a ‘Dysfunctional Kitchen’; Series to Premiere on June 27 (Watch Video).

