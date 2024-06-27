Jeremy Allen White’s character, head chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, and Ayo Edebiri’s character, sous-chef Sydney Adamu, on The Bear, have been sparking romance theories since the show’s debut season. Many online have interpreted Carmy’s chemistry with Sydney in the kitchen as the beginning stages of a future love affair. This notion gained traction when Jeremy and Ayo’s characters shared an affectionate conversation while fixing the underside of a table in Season 2. Despite fans' hopes for Carmy and ‘Syd’—Carmy’s nickname for her—to become an item, this isn't on the cards, at least not this season. The Bear Season 3 Teaser: Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy Is Back in the Kitchen, Series to Premiere on June 27 (Watch Video).

During a recent press conference, both TV stars firmly answered no when asked if a romance between Carmy and Sydney would kick off this season. All ten episodes of The Bear Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Disney+Hotstar and Hulu.

No Romance in the Cards for Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy and Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney in Season 3

Jeremy emphasised the point, revealing, “There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications.” Ayo explained that Season 3 would focus more on their working relationship, as Sydney and Carmy are “in the thick of doing business [together]” and it's proving to be more than she initially anticipated. “[It’s] a lot more chaotic than she might have idealised before they really started working together,” Ayo said. Throughout the first two seasons, we see Sydney working beside Carmy, contributing her culinary talent to building his restaurant, The Bear. Now, with The Bear established, it will either sink or swim. "Jeremy partnering with Sydney was Carmy’s way of "trying to welcome her in a little bit," White said, He expressed, "Carmy got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on."

Jeremy Allen White Talks About His Character and How He Differs From Carmy

During the same interview, Jeremy was asked if he shares the perfectionist qualities of his character in real life. Jeremy smiled and said, "I am so the opposite. Like, I think that I...it's something I admire a lot about Carmy, and I think it's something that I try and I strive for in my life. But no, that's not a quality that I think Carm and I share. I struggle often." The Bear: Jeremy Allen White’s Culinary Misadventures Continue As It Gets Renewed for Season 3 (Watch Video).

Watch The Bear Season 3 Trailer

What Is The Bear S3 About?

At the end of the second season of The Bear, Carmy finds himself trapped in the restaurant’s walk-in freezer on opening night. Without the ability to direct his team, he starts having a mental breakdown. Just before a locksmith arrives to cut through the door, Carmy ends up damaging two of his closest relationships—one with his best friend Richie, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and the other with his new girlfriend Claire, played by Molly Gordon. The question remains can they survive or will they face hardship in the season?

The Bear Season 3 Cast

Jeremy Allen White reprises his role as Carmy, alongside Ayo Edebiri who returns as Sydney, Carmy's sous chef Ebon Moss-Bachrach will also make a comeback as Richie, the manager at The Original Beef.

