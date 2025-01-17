Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from Cash Warren after nearly 17 years of marriage. She took to her social media handle to update her fans about the news, reported Page Six.

The couple are heading towards divorce.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote in her Instagram post.

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

However, Warren has not opened up about the split on social media. Earlier, it was reported that the couple had parted ways.

"No matter what's going on right now, it seems they will remain close," the insider added. "If they're filing for divorce, it's not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together," as per Page Six.

The two tied the knot in May 2008. They welcomed daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7.

Their split came less than a month after they spent the holidays together, starting with Thanksgiving in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, reported Page Six. (ANI)

