Jessica Alba has recently been making headlines due to reports suggesting a potential separation from her husband, Cash Warren, after 16 years of marriage, with divorce rumours circulating. However, an official statement from the couple is still pending. In the midst of these personal speculations, Jessica shared ‘devastating’ images on Instagram of the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, highlighting the destruction wreaking havoc across the city. She expressed her sympathy for those affected by the disaster, writing, “Devastating - so many in our community experiencing the unimaginable. We are praying for you, we love you.” The actress also took a moment to express her gratitude for the selfless efforts of first responders, who continue to put their lives at risk in the face of the raging fires. “Beyond grateful for the first responders who are on the ground putting their lives at risk - we pray for your safety,” Jessica wrote, honouring those tirelessly working to combat the fires. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Split After 16 Years of Marriage; A Look Back at Their Journey.

Jessica Alba Shares Photos of 2025 LA Wildfires

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)