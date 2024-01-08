California [US], January 8 (ANI): American comedian and actor Jo Koy shared he did not mean any harm when he insulted Taylor Swift at his Golden Globes 2024 opening monologue, Page Six reported.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian said.

Also Read | Killer Soup: Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Double Role in Abhishek Chaubey’s Web Series, Say ‘I Knew I Was in Good Hands’.

When the camera switched to Taylor Swift, she could be seen glaring at the evening's host as she sipped her Champagne.

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," Koy said.

Also Read | Devara Part 1 Teaser: NTR Jr Turns the Sea Red with His Brutal Avatar, Actor Shares Video On Social Media – WATCH.

"I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

The pop artist appeared to leave the award presentation early following Koy's joke and her category defeat, as per PageSix.

Swift and the NFL faced criticism for focusing cameras on the pop star during her romance with Travis Kelce rather than the games.

While the NFL eventually relented on its Swift infatuation when its ardent supporters became annoyed, the 'Mad Woman' singer told Time magazine that she was unaware of the frequent references to her.

"I'm just there to support Travis," Swift told the publication of her presence at Kansas City Chiefs games.

"I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Kelce also disregarded the booing Swift experienced during his games, praising her for being "amazing."

"There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," he said, referring to her interview, "but for the most part, everyone was screaming their tail off for her."

The tight end did not attend the Golden Globes with his girlfriend since he and his squad were busy defeating the Los Angeles Chargers.

Instead, Swift had a girls' night with best friends Selena Gomez and Keleigh Sperry, which included an intensive gossip session. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)