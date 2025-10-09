Washington, DC [US], October 9 (ANI): The makers of Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones' starrer feature 'Train Dreams' trailer is finally out.

Writer-director Clint Bentley's movie is set to hit theatres on November 7, before it begins streaming on November 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kerry Condon and William H. Macy also star in the film, which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and also screened at last month's Toronto International Film Festival, according to the outlet.

Train Dreams stars Edgerton as Robert Grainier, a logger in the Pacific Northwest who seeks to balance caring for his family while pursuing a living on the burgeoning railroad system.

"I didn't think you'd be home this soon," Jones tells Edgerton in the trailer. He replies, "I just couldn't stop walking until I got here."

Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Bentley (Jockey) helmed the film from a script he wrote with Greg Kwedar that is based on author Denis Johnson's 2011 novella, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bentley and Kwedar previously worked on the screenplay for Sing Sing, which earned them an Oscar nomination.

Producers for Train Dreams include Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer and Michael Heimler. Edgerton, Kwedar, John Friedberg and Scott Hinckley serve as executive producers. (ANI)

