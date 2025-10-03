Following a decent box office run, Final Destination: Bloodlines, a sixth film in the iconic Final Destination franchise, is set to make its OTT premiere in India. Upon its opening in theatres, Final Destination: Bloodlines arrived as a treat for horror films, bringing an end to a long wait for the sequel. Those who happened to miss its theatrical release can now catch it online. ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Screening Interrupted by Ceiling Collapse in Argentina, Woman Injured; Netizens Compare Accident to Film’s Plot, Say ‘So, Who’s Next?’.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will premiere on JioHotstar on October 16, 2025 and will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

View ‘Final Destination - Bloodlines’ Poster:

"Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines streaming 16th October onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on JioHotstar," the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the film took audiences to the very beginning of "Death's twisted sense of justice."

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all," the official synopsis read.

The screenplay was written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, with the story from Busick, Taylor, and Jon Watts.

With a 51 million USD domestic debut, the movie achieved the best opening weekend in the series to date. By the end of its theatrical run, it became the franchise's highest-grossing film, with a 286 million USD global haul, reported Variety.

Overall, the series has earned over 983 million USD worldwide, making it New Line's third-biggest horror franchise behind 'The Conjuring' universe (2.3 billion USD) and the 'It' movies (1.2 billion USD).

Meanwhile, the seventh instalment in the 'Final Destination' is already in the work with co-writer Lori Evans Taylor involved. The original film, released in 2000, starred Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scott and Tony Todd.