New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Actor John Abraham met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, just a day before the release of his film The Diplomat on March 14.

The meeting took place in New Delhi, where the two discussed the upcoming film and other topics of interest.

Also Read | 'It's Definitely Happening': Ranbir Kapoor Confirms 'Brahmastra 2' Is in the Works.

Jaishankar took to his X account to share a series of pictures from the meeting.

Along with the pictures, Jaishankar added a caption that read, "An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat, as well as on football, the Northeast, and our respective worlds."

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2025: After Dazzling at Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt Gearing Up for Another Milestone on International Stage.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1900190844420006304

Meanwhile, John Abraham is busy promoting The Diplomat.

Recently, in a conversation with ANI, Abraham shared what drew him to the film, describing it as an "emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller" rather than just another patriotic story.

He said, "I didn't do the film just because it's patriotic; I did it because it's an emotional, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller."

Comparing it to the film Argo, the actor added, "It's like a film called Argo. If you watch that film, it's a true story about the US Embassy in Iran and how they had to get people out. You won't move when you watch that film; you'll just be glued to your seat. That feeling is what I got from The Diplomat."

Initially slated for release on March 7, the film will now hit theatres a week later, on March 14, coinciding with the Holi weekend.

The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)