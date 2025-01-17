Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): John Abraham is all set to come up with his film 'The Diplomat' soon.

The movie will be released in theatres on March 7, 2025.

Also Read | 'Zenshu' Episode 3 'Destiny' OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Natsuko's Anime Adventure Series Online.

https://x.com/TheJohnAbraham/status/1880125842120200599?

Sharing the release date, John on Friday took to X and wrote, "Honored to bring this story of courage and diplomacy to life. See you in theatres on March 7th!"

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detain Suspect in Connection With Attack on Bollywood Actor.

He also dropped the film's new poster. In the poster, he can be seen donning a suave suit and sporting a moustache.

Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is inspired by a true story that shook the nation, promising a "gripping tale of power, patriotism".

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

John was last seen in 'Vedaa', which also starred Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia. It faced a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Stree 2' last year.

The film, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani, follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa (Sharvari), who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier (John) who becomes her shield and her weapon.

Earlier speaking about the movie, John in a statement said,"I'm proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also empowers. Vedaa, inspires women to embrace their strength and also encourages all of us to support and uplift one another. The film is very important and relevant in today's day and age which is a powerful reminder that when women thrive, we all thrive."

The film is currently streaming on ZEE5. However, it failed to create magic at box office as it faced tough competition from Stree 2, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and RajKummar Rao in the lead roles. 'Stree 2' emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)