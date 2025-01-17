It’s time to embark on an interesting journey with Natsuko as she navigates the perilous world of her favourite story, A Tale of Perishing. In Zenshu Episode 2, life unexpectedly turns as Elder Baobab of Last Town proclaims Natsuko must join the nine soldiers. Struggling to find her way home, she reluctantly accepts the challenge, unaware of the looming chaos. Soon, a chilling realisation strikes—greater dangers lie ahead, threatening not only her but everyone around her. With stakes higher than ever, Natsuko’s courage and resolve will be tested in this gripping adventure. ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Time: When and Where To Watch Upcoming Ep of the Popular Anime Series Online.

MAPPA Studio Drops Preview for Zenshu Episode 3

MAPPA Studio unveiled the teaser for Zenshu Episode 3 on January 12, titled Destiny. Narrated by Unio, the unicorn and Luke Braveheart’s trusted ally, it teases an intriguing encounter with a mysterious lady. Meanwhile, Natsuko transforms, embracing the anime’s adventurous spirit.

Zenshu Preview

Zenshu #02 A young woman transported to a fantasy world? An Itano Circus boarded by Ichiro Itano himself? Wow, this anime really IS for otaku who miss the 90s! pic.twitter.com/hFmd30s0hG — Edo (@edomonogatari) January 13, 2025

Zenshu Episode 3 Release Date and Timings

Following the premiere of Zenshu on January 5, fans eagerly await Episode 3, titled Destiny, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, January 19, at 11:45 pm JST in Japan. The show’s official social media accounts confirmed the weekly release schedule, ensuring international viewers can catch it in their respective timezones: 6:45 AM Pacific Time, 9:45 AM Eastern Time, 3:45 PM Central European Time, 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time, 10:45 PM Philippine Time, and 1:15 PM Australian Central Time (Monday, January 20). ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Critics Praise Sung Jin-woo, Cha Hae-In, and Baek Yoon-Ho’s ‘You Aren’t E-Rank, Are You?’ Segment, Call Anime Series ‘Epic’.

Where to Watch Zenshu Episodes The anime Zenshu airs primarily on TV Tokyo in Japan, with broadcasts starting January 5, 2025. Amazon Prime Video has rights in select regions for streaming, while platforms like ABEMA Premium and Anime Store will also stream the series. Those who don't have any such platform installed on their phone can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

