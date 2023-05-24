Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Hollywood star Keanu Reeves' "John Wick: Chapter 4" will make its OTT debut on Lionsgate Play, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the fourth chapter in the action film series will be available on the platform from June 23 onwards, a press release stated.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" released in Indian theatres in March and received praise for its story and well-choreographed stunt sequences.

The action franchise started with 2014's "John Wick", starring Reeves as the titular assassin who returns to the world he had left behind to avenge the murder of a pup, a gift from his late wife.

It was followed by two sequels - "John Wick: Chapter 2" (2017) and "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" (2019).

"John Wick: Chapter 4" also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson and Rina Sawayama. The movie marked the final appearance of Lance Reddick, who died a week before the film's theatrical debut.

It is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski.

