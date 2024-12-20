Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): The makers have finally announced the release date for actor Jonathan Majors starrer 'Magazine Dreams'

It is set to hit theatres on March 21, 2025, via Briarcliff Entertainment, as per the release shared, reported People.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan Attend Dhirubhai Ambani School's Annual Day Event (See Pics).

The release date comes after the movie, written and directed by Elijah Bynum, had a setback amid Majors' legal issues with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The actor features as Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder struggling with his mental and physical health as he vies to reach champion status.

Also Read | 'Rifle Club' Movie Review: Aashiq Abu's Thriller Is a Stylishly Shot Crowd-Pleaser With a Few Bumps! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"He defies his doctors' appeals that he stop taking steroids because they were destroying his liver. The hulking character was prone to dark moods, and he had trouble establishing a human connection," reads the film synopsis. "All this took Killian Maddox down a dark path, fueled by his fixation with a champion bodybuilder he is obsessed with."

Majors prepped up for the role by eating 6,100 calories a day and training six days a week for over four months.

'Magazine Dreams' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. It also stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O'Hearn, Harrison Page and Harriet Sansom Harris, according to People.

In 2023, actor Jonathan Majors was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was found guilty by a Manhattan jury of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault but was acquitted on two other counts.

Majors was arrested in New York City in March after assaulting Jabbari in the backseat of a private vehicle. Jabbari, a 30-year-old dancer who met Majors on the set of Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," said that she seized Majors' phone after seeing a text message from another woman. Jabbari said she felt "a hard blow" across her head when Majors tried to forcefully retrieve his phone from her, resulting in bruises, swelling, and significant agony.

Jabbari filed a civil lawsuit against Majors, in which she shared several alleged instances of abuse, according to legal documents. In November, she dropped the lawsuit and the claims were dismissed with prejudice, reported People.

"We're glad this case has been resolved and this chapter is closed so that Grace can now move forward and begin to heal," Jabbari's attorney Brad Edwards said in a statement, as per People.

Before his arrest, Majors' career in Hollywood was on the rise. The Emmy-nominated actor featured in two 2023 tentpoles, "Ant-Man 3" and 'Creed III'.

Also in November, Major and actress Meagan Good confirmed their engagement after first being linked in May of 2023, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)