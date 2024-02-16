The makers of Jr NTR's highly anticipated film Devara Part 1 revealed the release date for the film. Taking to his social media, Jr NTR shared a brand new poster featuring himself and also revealed the movie's new release date. Devara Part 1, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, will now be released on October 10, 2024. With Dasara coming up on October 12, the makers aim to capitalise on the festive scenario. Devara Release Postponed? Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Film Delayed Due to Pending VFX - Reports.

Devara Part 1 To Release on October 10, 2024:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)