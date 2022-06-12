Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Surjit Bindrakhia's Popular Punjabi song 'Dupatta Tera Satrang Da' has been recreated by the makers of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

On Sunday, the makers unveiled the new version, which is sung, composed and penned by Diesby, with Shreya Sharma singing.

Sharing the track's video on Instagram, Varun wrote, "Loved shooting this track #DUPPATA. Tried being very smooth god knws if I was. But loved the footwork. Cyu in cinemas 24th June."

In the video, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are seen grooving to the catchy lyrics in a club. Kiara also features in the song in the later half. She looks stunning in a pink coloured mini dress.

The remake has left social media users in awe of Varun's dancing skills.

"Ur moves are so amazing," a netizen commented.

"That entry," another one wrote.

Apart from 'Duppata', the makers have also recreated Kavita Seth's song 'Rangi Saari' and singer Abrar Ul Haq's 'Nach Punjaban'.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a family drama that is helmed by Raj Mehta of 'Good Newwz' fame. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24. (ANI)

