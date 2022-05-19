Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): When it comes to actor Julia Fox's style, she's never afraid to experiment.

Recently, she caught eyeballs when she stepped out for grocery shopping in underwear.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Uncut Gems' star posted a string of images of her new look.

In the images, she is seen sporting a black and white underwear-bralette set, which she paired with an oversized denim jacket and slouchy denim stiletto boots. Giving it a quirky look, she literally carried a pair of jeans as a purse.

"My vibe is just preparing for the apocalypse rn," Julia captioned the post.

Julia's look has garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"the perfect outfit for global warming," a social media user commented.

"I didn't know grocery shopping is prepping for the apocalypse wow," another one wrote.

In March, Fox wore a denim bandana top she made herself from the hem of her pants and the same pair of daring low-rise jeans. (ANI)

