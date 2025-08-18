Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): When Justin Bieber steps out with his friends, you know it's going to be a good time!

The singer recently gave fans a sneak peek into a fun night out with his close friend Kendall Jenner. However, it wasn't just the pictures that caught fans' attention, but also his wife, Hailey, who stole the show with her witty comment.

The pop superstar, on Saturday, took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures from a night out with friends at a Los Angeles bar. One picture caught fans' attention as it showed Justin looking slightly puzzled while Kendall appeared to be animatedly gesturing beside him.

Hailey, 28, couldn't resist teasing her friend in the comments.

"It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands," she wrote, adding to the playful mood. Kendall quickly joined in, replying, "God forbid I'm a visual storyteller."

According to Billboard, the two stars have been close friends for more than a decade. Kendall was part of Hailey and Justin's 2019 wedding, and the pair often share fun moments, from Halloween costumes to paintball games.

Justin's post also included a selfie with Hailey, prompting her to joke in the comments, "Secrets out we're dating!" He added more snaps from the night, including him smoking outside the bar, racking pool balls, and even dancing with a cue stick.

The Biebers are also preparing for a family celebration, as their son Jack Blues turns one on August 22. Justin recently shared a glimpse of the little one during a studio visit, where he was working on his latest album, 'Swag.'

The album, released last month, is Bieber's follow-up to 'Justice', which was released in 2021. That album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hits "Anyone," "Hold On," and the set's biggest smash "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. (ANI)

