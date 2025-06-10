Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): K-Pop idol, singer, rapper Jackson Wang was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport as he visited India for the promotion of his upcoming music album Magic Man 2.

As per the visuals, Wang was seen dressed in an all balck outfit which included a trouser complimented with a hoodie and a beanie.

He was accompanied by his team and the Mumbai Airport officials. The K-Pop idol greeted his fans with a 'namaste' as he made his way out of the airport.

This marked Jackson's second visit to India. The Chinese-born K-pop idol's earlier visited India to perform at one of the world's longest-running music festivals, Lollapalooza, in 2023.

Recently, singer-rapper Jackson Wang unveiled his new song titled 'GBAD,' ahead of his upcoming album 'Magic Man 2', which is set to be released later this year.

Taking to his Instagram account, the rapper shared the song with fans, along with a caption that read, "Life is a beautiful place, but sometimes... we gotta be a dick. Not to harm, but to set boundaries and protect our own will. GBAD out now!! EVERYWHERE. A lot of the time, we want to satisfy everyone, but we can't. A lot of times, it ends up with people taking advantage of your kindness and using it against you."The song was released on March 28, 2025.

Jackson Wang also collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh recentl for the track 'Buck'. It was released on May 29, 2025.

According to Billboard, the Magic Man 2 is set to be released in July this year. (ANI)

