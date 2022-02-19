Mumbai [Maharashtra], February 19 (ANI): Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans as she crossed 21 million followers. The actor posted throwback pictures. She wrote, "Thank you for the 21 million love, my insta family. I love you right back 21 million times over! #strongertogether."

Singham actor posed in a stunning red lehenga that came with a matching blouse and netted dupatta. She went for a glamorous make-up look and left her hair open.

The actor was in the headlines as she slammed the body shamers. She wrote a long post on how women should embrace their body changes during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, her upcoming movie 'Hey Sinamika' is all set to hit screens on March 3 featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. (ANI)

