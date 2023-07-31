Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut has been targeting filmmaker Karan Johar, since the release of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She shared a video of him talking about the critic's ratings and said that “it is not for you to put a price tag on and buy every single star that is there”

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video of Karan Johar, and wrote in the caption, “Mr Johar this was not the purpose of critics rating, it was supposed to establish the authentic worth of a product so people can decide whether or not to invest in it… it is not for you to put a price tag on and buy every single star that is there ..”

“And please know everyone don’t have this privilege of having the sheet of stars even before the film releases …,” she added.

The actor further said that people like her struggle to get “unbiased reviews”, “People like us struggle to get unbiased reviews because media fears that you will ban them …”

She also hinted towards nepotism and said, “You have been gifted an empire by your father people like us start from scratch put our own houses on mortgage even to direct a moderate budget film even after giving blockbuster as previous directorial…”

“‘So please understand this kind of shameless flashing of your privileges and wrong doings makes you look bad …,” shared Kangana.

In her previous post, she also targeted Karan, saying, “Karan Johar ji bol rahe hain ki main paise phenk ke kuch bhi karwa sakta hoon… kuch bhi perception build kar sakta hoon…Kya yeh sirf apni films ko hit karate hain apna maheemamandan karte hain ya dusaron ka negative PR aur unki hit films ko flop bhi karate hain ?” (ANI)

