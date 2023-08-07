Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI): Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana is no more.

According to sources, Spandana breathed her last in Bangkok on Monday.

She was on vacation with her family in Thailand, they said.

After learning about the demise of Spandana, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah paid his heartfelt condolences.

"The demise of Spandana, the wife of popular Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra has shocked me. I pray for her soul. I condole with the bereaved families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram," Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai also reacted to the demise of the actor's wife.

"I pray to God that her soul rests in peace. I pray to God to give strength to the families of Vijaya Raghavendra and B.K. Shivaram in this moment of grief," he wrote.

Vijay married Spandana, daughter of retired police officer B K Shivaram, in 2007. The couple has a son.

More details regarding the demise are awaited. (ANI)

