Los Angeles, Jan 28 (PTI) Rapper Kanye West has announced a follow-up to his 2021 album 'Donda'.

In a post on Instagram, West, who now goes by the name "Ye", announced that the 'Donda 2', which will be his 11th album, will release on February 22, 2022.

"Donda 2. Coming 2 22 22. Executive Produced by Future," the 44-year-old rapper wrote alongside the album's cover art.

'Donda', which West released in August 2021, was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

'Donda 2' would mark the first time West has made a sequel to one of his albums, and its release falls on the same day he plans to launch his clothing collaboration with Skid Row Fashion Week, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The record would also arrive less than a week after Netflix drops part one of "Jeen-Yuhs", the three-week documentary event chronicling more than 20 years of the musician's career.

