Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): The Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has called out singer Billie Eilish for 'dissing' fellow rapper Travis Scott during her concert, and now the former is claiming to drop the annual music fest Coachella if Eilish doesn't apologise to Scott.

Taking to his Instagram handle, West shared a picture of a news article that reads Eilish dissed Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler saying, "I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going."

That was seen as a reference to Scott, who kept his show going at the tragic Astroworld event while people in the front of the stage were being crushed. The music festival left 10 individuals dead and hundreds injured in November.

Supporting his friend, the 44-year-old rapper wrote, "Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen."

He added, "Trav didn't have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform."

Although Eilish hasn't issued an apology yet, she did leave her response to West's allegations in his comments section.

"Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan," the 20-year-old replied.

For the unversed, West and Eilish are slated to headline the Coachella Music and Arts Festival over two weekends on April 15-17 and 22-24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)