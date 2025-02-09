Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West is back in the headlines. After his controversial entry at the Grammys with his wife Bianca Censori, West is now demanding US President Donald Trump's help in freeing music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in jail on serious charges, including alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

On Friday, West took to his X account to slam Hollywood celebrities for staying silent on Diddy's arrest, accusing them of letting Combs "rot" in jail instead of speaking out in his defence, while requesting Trump to "free his brother."

"Donald Trump, PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF," read his X post.

Here is the post

https://x.com/kanyewest/status/1887696262746829234

Kanye also shared a video of a FaceTime call with Diddy's son, Christian Combs. "A SON TO HIS DAD FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES," read the caption of his post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFwUdWFpA4x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The rapper continued his online rants, reigniting his long-standing feud with liquor company Diageo. He accused corporate executives of controlling the music industry, specifically targeting Jewish and white business leaders.

"WHAT Y'ALL GONNA DO? CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL? CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL? FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS?," read one of his posts.

https://x.com/kanyewest/status/1887709512381177928

Meanwhile, according to People, Combs is currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his criminal trial, set to begin on May 5. He faces multiple charges, including running a criminal enterprise, drugging victims, and using violence to silence them. If convicted, he could face life in prison. (ANI)

