Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West seems upset over parenting issues with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. On Friday, he slammed the reality star for putting their eight-year-old daughter North West on Tik Tok.

Sharing a screenshot of North from Kim's latest Tik Tok video, Kanye wrote, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"

Kanye and Kim's followers long time beef after their messy divorce is all known in the entertainment industry. This is not the first public dispute where the rapper shaded his ex-wife over co-parenting.

Last month, when Kim threw a birthday party for Chicago, Kanye was extremely upset, claiming he wasn't invited. However, it was earlier reported by TMZ that Kim later invited Kanye to the party. The rapper showed up and thanked everyone, but Kim.

The former celebrity couple share 8-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm.

Kim filed for divorce from the 'Donda' rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The duo began dating in 2012 and got married in 2014.

Kanye who is currently dating actor Julia Fox has recently been in the headlines for being vocal about wanting a second chance with Kim, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. (ANI)

