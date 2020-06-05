Entertainment News | Kanye West Tops the List of Highest-paid Musicians by Forbes

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Kanye West has not just topped the list of the highest-paid musicians for 2020, he has also become the second-highest-paid celebrity as per the annual list of Forbes.

According to Variety, West trailed behind his extended family member and American media personality Kylie Jenner, who who led the pack for highest-paid celebrities with USD 590 million.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu On World Environment Day 2020: ‘By Protecting Nature We’re Protecting Ourselves’ (View Post).

West stood at the second spot with USD 170 million.

Next musician in the highest-paid celebrity list was Academy-award winner Elton John who stood at 13th position with earnings of USD 81 million.

Also Read | Nitish Bharadwaj Deems That Ramayan and Mahabharat Should Be Referred To As Historicals After Evidence Of Epics Has Been Unearthed (Deets Inside).

Elton John bagged the second position for the highest-paid musician followed by '7 Rings' singer Ariana Grande who was third in the list of highest-paid musicians with earnings of USD 72 million.

Jonas Brothers are in the fourth position with earnings of USD 68.5 million and the fifth position is held by the Chainsmokers with earnings of USD 68 million. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)