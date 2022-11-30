Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): The "Comedy King" had nothing but appreciation for the Bollywood diva.

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently expressed his 'best wishes' to "Sapnay" actor Kajol. Taking to his Instagram, the TV host shared some snaps with the 48-year-old from the sets of "The Kapil Sharma Show".

"Everyone's favorite @kajol best wishes for #salaamvenky mam", Kapil wrote.

The two were spotted smiling brightly in the pictures, where Kajol was spotted in a white cardigan with floral prints and Kapil was sporting a purple coloured hoodie.

The "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" actor reposted the picture on his Instagram story, accompanied by the song "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main" from Kajol's 1995 hit "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

"With my all time favorite @kajol", he wrote. Kajol was quick to notice the appreciative message and replied to it in her own Instagram stories. "Mine too @kapilsharma you make so many people laugh and smile. Its a gift," the "Dilwale" actress wrote.

The comments section was filled with supportive comments from fans and colleagues of the two.

"Paatal Lok" actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra shared their appreciation for the post with heart emojis.

To promote her upcoming film, "Salaam Venky", Kajol made an appearance at the comedian's show, which would be broadcast this weekend.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, "Salaam Venky" is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022. (ANI)

